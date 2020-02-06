Genedrive (LON:GDR) Releases Earnings Results

Genedrive (LON:GDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GDR opened at GBX 8.61 ($0.11) on Thursday. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.96.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,259.67). Also, insider David Budd purchased 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

