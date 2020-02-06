Genedrive (LON:GDR) Releases Earnings Results

Genedrive (LON:GDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:GDR opened at GBX 8.61 ($0.11) on Thursday. Genedrive has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.96.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genedrive in a research report on Tuesday.
Genedrive Company Profile
genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.