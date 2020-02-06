General Electric (NYSE:GE) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,165,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605,388. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 302,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

