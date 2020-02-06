General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,550,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,089,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

