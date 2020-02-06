General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

GE opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

