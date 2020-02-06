General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

NYSE GM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 5,586,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,662. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

