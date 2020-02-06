General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 70,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

NYSE GM traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 541,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

