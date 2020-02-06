Gexan Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,862.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $57,477.00 and $3,862.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.92 or 0.01258527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044684 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00212108 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00065828 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,867,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,701 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

