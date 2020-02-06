Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 294,572 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.90. 1,192,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

