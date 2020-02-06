Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,002 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock worth $16,727,904. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.08 and its 200-day moving average is $254.10. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $332.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

