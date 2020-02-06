Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 3.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,507. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

