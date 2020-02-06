Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Southern by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

