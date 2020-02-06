Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,195. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

