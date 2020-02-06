Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,761,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $127.44 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.