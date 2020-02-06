Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.41. 796,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average is $265.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. CL King began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.