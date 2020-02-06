Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 629 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. 47,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,066. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

