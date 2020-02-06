Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

GILD opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

