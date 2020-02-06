Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.05-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.8-22.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.56 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to 6.00-6.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,028. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

