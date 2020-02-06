Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 519,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.43. 608,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,892. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

