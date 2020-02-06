Girard Partners LTD. Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

