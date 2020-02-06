Girard Partners LTD. Has $289,000 Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $124.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

