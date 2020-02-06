Girard Partners LTD. Has $582,000 Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $3,784,799. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 141,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,240. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

