Girard Partners LTD. Purchases New Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

SUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.