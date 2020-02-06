Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,145 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

