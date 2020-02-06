Girard Partners LTD. Sells 787 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 124.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Cummins by 6.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $3.62 on Thursday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.24.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

