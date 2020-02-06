Girard Partners LTD. Sells 990 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. 350,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

