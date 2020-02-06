Global Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,254 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,600% compared to the typical volume of 309 put options.

NYSE GPN opened at $200.65 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.84.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

