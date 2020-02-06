Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of SPFF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

