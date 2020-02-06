GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $275,721.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $275,721.00 and $9,703.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,856,506 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

