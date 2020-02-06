GoChain Price Up 10.6% This Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, Upbit, Bilaxy and DragonEX. GoChain has a total market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.14 or 0.03038138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00205713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00131838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,076,384,637 coins and its circulating supply is 902,494,956 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Kucoin, Bittrex, Binance, Bilaxy and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

