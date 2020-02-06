Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $181,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,394.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.08. 313,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,271. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

