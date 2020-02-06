Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gogo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

