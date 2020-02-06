Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.20. 50,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,725. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

