Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.82. 2,225,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,832. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

