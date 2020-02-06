Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the investment management company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE GS traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.30. 3,126,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.63. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

