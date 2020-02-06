Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 6,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 316,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 2,800 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $677,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 703,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,375,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 9,533 shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.26, for a total transaction of $2,280,865.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,649.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

