Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 46,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.