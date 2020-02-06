Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.35

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $15.52. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 812.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,782,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,894,000 after buying an additional 164,420 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.