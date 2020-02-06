Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Trading Down 2.9%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.59, 3,272,509 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,361,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Bitcoin Investment Trust is an open-ended investment fund.

