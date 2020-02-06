Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,464.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,283.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

