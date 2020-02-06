Greenhill & Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.51 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHL. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.