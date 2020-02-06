Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Trading 2.7% Higher

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s stock price traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.