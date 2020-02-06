Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.98.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

