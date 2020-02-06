Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $21.98.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
