Guggenheim Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIS. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.68.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.37. 27,814,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,898,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $91,224,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

