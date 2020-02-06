Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Up 8.8%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 5,367,061 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,573,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $224.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.