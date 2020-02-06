GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,948 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

NOBL stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

