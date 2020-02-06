GWM Advisors LLC Buys 871 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

