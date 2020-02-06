GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at $9,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.D.C. stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

