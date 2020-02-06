GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $176.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

