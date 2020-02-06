GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Shopify by 39.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after buying an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,853,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 76.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.14.

Shopify stock opened at $475.56 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.95 and a 200-day moving average of $362.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.