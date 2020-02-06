GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 784,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

